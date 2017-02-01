#YESTOBLACK

See North West Model the New Yeezy Kids Collection

Yeezy Season is about to get a whole lot cuter!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are releasing a children’s clothing line soon, and the best part is that it’s a family affair. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off two pieces from the upcoming collection, as modeled by North West, on Snapchat yesterday (Feb. 1). The 3-year-old hammed it up for the camera in a yellow sequin dress and a yellow shearling coat paired with black high-top Vans. 

“Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” the mom of two is overheard saying in one of the videos she shared.

Don’t think being insanely adorable is the only thing North contributed to Yeezy Kids either. Kim makes it a point to note in another video that “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

We should have seen all of this coming. It was only a matter of time before KimYe combined their ability to sell to just about anything to the masses into a joint project. As for Saint West’s involvement in the line — he’s been on. Kimmy first hinted at the kids clothing line in June of last year when she gave a sneak peek of her son’s designer wardrobe on her website.

“Of course, Saint’s closet isn’t complete without tiny Yeezy 350s,” she captioned a photo of a tiny version of the signature sneaker. “Yeezy for kids is coming soon!”

Our only question? Do smaller clothes mean smaller prices?

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images)

