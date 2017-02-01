See North West Model the New Yeezy Kids Collection

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are releasing a children’s clothing line soon, and the best part is that it’s a family affair. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off two pieces from the upcoming collection, as modeled by North West , on Snapchat yesterday (Feb. 1). The 3-year-old hammed it up for the camera in a yellow sequin dress and a yellow shearling coat paired with black high-top Vans.

“Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” the mom of two is overheard saying in one of the videos she shared.

Don’t think being insanely adorable is the only thing North contributed to Yeezy Kids either. Kim makes it a point to note in another video that “Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”