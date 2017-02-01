Designer Brandon Maxwell Picks This Black Model and Her Whole Family to Star in Campaign

For his Spring 2017 campaign film, designer Brandon Maxwell, who has dressed the likes of Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga, decided to go in a different direction than your standard fashion film. Instead, he decided to shoot an intimate short film about the home life of his close friend, Victoria’s Secret model Riley Montana. Directed by filmmaker Jessy Price, the video, called "Ebony," provides moving, personal insights into Montana’s life, and how she evolved from regular Detroit girl Ebony Riley to international supermodel Riley Montana.

“I’ve spent so much time with Riley and we talked about our lives and similarities,” Maxwell told Vogue. “I realized that she’s the embodiment of the woman I design for. The woman who, no matter what she’s been through, puts on the clothes with her head held high.”