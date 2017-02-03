After Losing 45 lbs, Here's How Paul Wall's Wife, Crystal, Wants to Help You Change Your Body

Super Bowl Sunday and fitness have never really been synonymous. The big game usually means sitting on the couch in front of the TV mindlessly shoveling a greasy feast while watching other people run up and down a field only to be interrupted by yet another food commercial. Well, that’s about to change because hip-hop’s leading health and wellness media company Feel Rich Inc. is taking over the 2017 Super Bowl LIVE with a series of free fitness concerts all leading up to the big game. Since Super Bowl 51 is taking place in Houston this year, Feel Rich found it fitting to tap celebrity fitness instructor and Houston native Crystal Wall to lead the festivities. As wife of rapper Paul Wall, a Feel Rich disciple himself, Crystal has seen and experienced firsthand the positive effects the movement can have. Her journey with the company started in 2011, when she participated in a documentary they were shooting about hip-hop having a healthy influence on the hood, which featured Paul who had just had a gastric sleeve. She started blogging for Feel Rich shortly after, and a life-changing, 45-pound weight loss later, thanks to Zumba, made her want to become an instructor herself. She started with her family — Paul, her mother, her sisters — and eventually started reaching out to the community with the help of Feel Rich.

@paulwallbaby surprised me with his hat 😻lol I honestly had no idea he even owned a hat without a logo on it 😂 ok babe I see you changing it up for #2017 A photo posted by Crystal Wall (@cryswallbaby) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:39am PST

The show begins! #feelrich #sb51 A video posted by Feel Rich™ (@feelrich) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Dancing while having fun and losing weight is the formula for her signature classes at Crystal Wall Fitness studio in Houston, which she’ll be bringing to the big stage before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday. As the first and only health and wellness company selected to perform ever, you best believe she’s going to bring it and she wants you to bring it as well. “We don’t just do Zumba. We turn up. We want to dance like you dance at the club. We twerk, we do anything that Beyoncé does. That’s the No. 1 rule. Have fun, Let go, let loss — we are all Beyoncé. This is our chance to be on stage and shine like Bey. We’re doing all kinds of songs. We’re doing Migos, UGK and we even have some Pitbull on the playlist 'cause we like to mix it up. And we’re always going to have Beyoncé on the playlist,” she tells BET.com.

If you’re not clear on what exactly a fitness concert is (like we were), picture a regular concert but, instead of a performer, there's an instructor on a stage with lights, cameras and a DJ and the audience — which is you plus hundreds of others — can participate in the moves for the most pumped-up workout ever. Oh, and don’t worry about not being able to do a pushup. “This is a fitness party. It’s not even fitness dance moves for us. We’re doing all the moves the kids are doing — the Hit Them Folks, the Nay Nay — we’re doing them all. We’re not trying to be stuffy. We’re not up there doing any pushups or jumping jacks or anything like that,” Crystal says of the fitness concerts. The workout focuses on finding your own fitness style rather than getting technical, adding to the inclusive atmosphere. And anyone can do it — men, women, kids, old or young. Having a healthy relationship with fitness is what it’s all about, and carrying that over into your relationships with others is something that she stresses. Her and Paul workout together regularly. “It’s fun growing together. I think all couples should workout together. It does something for your relationship cause it builds camaraderie. It’s a little deeper than just being husband and wife,” she says. Her longtime friend Jill Scott has even taken classes. “Jill’s my girl. We’ve been homegirls for years now. It’s not necessarily that she’s my client, more than that she’s my friend. She and I encourage each other. So when I started teaching fitness classes and she saw how much weight I lost, she was like, ‘You have influenced me. You are empowering me.’ So then she started doing her thing working out with a trainer and eating right. I’m very proud of her.” Singer Letoya Luckett, Alisha Renee of MTV’s Girl Code and the WAGS of the Houston Texans have all stopped in at Crystal’s studio for a class or two (or three or four), so Feel Rich and her must be on to something. If you’re heading out to the game or just in the Houston-area, be sure to check out the last fitness concert in the series on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. If you’re not and still want to see what all the hype is about, Feel Rich will be live streaming the entire experience on their Facebook page.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz