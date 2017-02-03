Plot Twist!: Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen Are Starting a Book Club

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
As multimedia mogul Kim Kardashian wrapped up her Wednesday night in New York City, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to start a new chapter — literally.
"So guys... @ChrissyTeigen & @JenAtkinHair & I are starting a book club!" she shared with her Twitter followers. "I'm making them read Embraced by the Light as our first book!"
The New York Times bestseller tells the story of 31-year-old Betty J. Eadie's near-death experience.
"Compelling, inspiring and infinitely reassuring, her vivid account gives us a glimpse of the peace and unconditional love that awaits us all," the book description reads. "More important, Betty's journey offers a simple message that can transform our lives today, showing us our purpose and guiding us to live the way we were meant to — joyously, abundantly and with love."
Shortly after Kim's announcement, Chrissy invited her followers to "JOIN US." When asked how to join, the supermodel simply replied, "I think you just get the book and read, my dude/dudette."
Kim was sure to remind fans that "everyone's invited." Ready to read folks?!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)
