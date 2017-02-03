You're Fired!: Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus Drop Ivanka Trump’s Brand

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Earlier today, Nordstrom announced that they would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump’s brand due to “declining sales.” A rep told Business Insider, "Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season." Ethered.
A number of companies have been the target of boycotts for carrying the Trump brand. Nordstrom became a target online last October when a customer posted an open letter to the company calling the Ivanka Trump brand “toxic” and asking that the store no longer carry it.
At the time, Nordstrom responded by saying, "We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not." Looks like they’ve changed their tune!
Shortly after Nordstrom made their initial statement, Racked reported that Neiman Marcus was no longer carrying Ivanka Trump Jewelry on their website. According to Shannon Coulter, the creator of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, Neiman Marcus had 21 Ivanka Trump items available for sale earlier this week (including a $12,000 diamond bracelet) but now there are none and she’s also missing from the department store’s master list of designers. Can’t win ‘em all, Ivanka. Try taking a walk in Tiffany’s shoes.
(Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
