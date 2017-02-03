You're Fired!: Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus Drop Ivanka Trump’s Brand

Earlier today, Nordstrom announced that they would no longer be carrying Ivanka Trump’s brand due to “declining sales.” A rep told Business Insider, "Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance, we've decided not to buy it for this season." Ethered.

A number of companies have been the target of boycotts for carrying the Trump brand. Nordstrom became a target online last October when a customer posted an open letter to the company calling the Ivanka Trump brand “toxic” and asking that the store no longer carry it.