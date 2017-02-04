Idris Elba Recruits Some Kids to Help Him Up His Love Game

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Women everywhere have been rejoicing after Idris Elba publicly announced a few weeks ago that he is raffling himself off to be one lucky person's Valentine's Day date.
Proving that this isn't a game for the actor, he has asked a group of kids to help him prepare for his romantic evening and they gave him some priceless advice ranging from dance move ideas to presenting the right persona for his special lady.
"You take the girl somewhere nice, like somewhere she likes — like a girl concert," one of the kids suggested. "You pay for everything, and you agree with everything she said."
After Elba tried to question the recommendation, the kid wasted no time setting him straight.
"It doesn't matter about you," one boy added. "It matters about the girl!"
You have to watch this video. It will make your day.
See Idris Elba show off one of his many talents in the BET Breaks video, above.
(Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
