NSFW: India Love Strips Down to Her Birthday Suit in Celebration of Turning 21

The Westbrooks star India Love showed the world her goodies on Instagram in celebration of her 21st birthday.
Below the nude black and white photo, she wrote a caption explaining that she struggled to accept her body as a girl, but has grown to love and accept it now that she's a woman.
Take a look at the photo and read her lengthy caption, below.
India's photo garnered a lot of attention, with one of her biggest admirers being rapper Rick Ross, who commented under the photo, and another that she posted soon after.
Take a look at India in a clip from The Westbrooks, above.
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
