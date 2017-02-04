Watch: Mariah Carey Burns Her $250K Wedding Dress

In the visual, the music icon set the wedding dress she was set to wear to wed the billionaire ablaze.

Mariah Carey sent a clear message to her ex James Packer in her new music video for her single "I Don't," and it cost a pretty penny.

In the clip, featuring YG, Mimi throws the custom $250,000 Valentino wedding gown into a burning flame before walking off in a barely there red dress.

The singer was set to marry Packer last year in Bora Bora, but eventually called the wedding off.

According to TMZ, on top of burning the dress she was set to marry her ex in, word is she also filmed the music video in the Calabasas mansion they once shared together.

In addition to the well-noted wedding dress scene, the song itself is a breakup anthem. Take a look at the music video, below: