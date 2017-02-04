Mariah Carey Does the Most With Her Choice of Gym Shoes

Mariah Carey works out a bit differently than everyone else. The singer took to Instagram to show off her workout regime and, of course, her sexy 'fit became the topic of conversation as she was rocking a unitard, a half-zipped bomber jacket, fishnets and PUMA x FENTY heels.

Not a hair was out of place as MiMi flexed her muscles for the cameras. Take a look at her in action, below:

We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

Naturally, Rihanna was over the moon that the music legend was wearing the heels she designed. Take a look at her priceless reaction, below:

Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:54pm PST

Get the latest on Mariah in the video, above.

Written by John Justice