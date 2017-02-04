Mariah Carey Does the Most With Her Choice of Gym Shoes

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Mariah Carey works out a bit differently than everyone else.
The singer took to Instagram to show off her workout regime and, of course, her sexy 'fit became the topic of conversation as she was rocking a unitard, a half-zipped bomber jacket, fishnets and PUMA x FENTY heels.
Not a hair was out of place as MiMi flexed her muscles for the cameras. Take a look at her in action, below:
Naturally, Rihanna was over the moon that the music legend was wearing the heels she designed. Take a look at her priceless reaction, below:
Get the latest on Mariah in the video, above.
(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
