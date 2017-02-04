Watch: Wesley Jonathan Learns How to Style His 2-Year-Old Daughter's Hair in Adorable Video

Recently, the City Guys star was given an invaluable lesson by his wife, Tamara Mitchell , and one that his adorable 2-year-old daughter definitely can appreciate.

While Wesley Jonathan has been in the running for Hollywood's most amazing dad for a while now, a recent video the actor posted on Instagram is giving him a sizable leg up on the competition.

Taking to Instagram, Jonathan shared a clip showing how he recently learned how to style his daughter's hair into a two strand twist out, an impressive skill that most fathers often leave to the women in the family.

While the actor had expert guidance from his wife, who also is a licensed hairstylist, it's evident in the too-cute video that his daughter Faye enjoyed every moment of her parents teaming up to style her hair together. In fact, the cheerful toddler even helped her father moisturize her strands and was laughing throughout the duration of the tutorial.

The instructional clip also doubles as promotion for Mitchell's own YouTube page, Textures by Tamara, where she's hosting a longer version of the video, as well as promoting her series highlighting "hairstyles even Daddy can do!" Talk about #FamilyGoals!

Take a look at the incredibly cute video of Wesley Jonathan learning a thing or two about styling natural hair below.