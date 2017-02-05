India Love Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Dramatic New Hairstyle

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
India Love is ringing in this next chapter of her life by celebrating self-love.
After debuting a stunning series of artistically shot nude photographs in honor of her 21st birthday, the Westbrooks star admits that after years of struggling to accept her body, she's now embracing it. Days after sharing the self-empowering portraits, India Love also decided to commit to a brand new hairstyle, fully declaring this year as hers for the taking.
While India Love has been rocking a retro pixie cut in recent months, the reality star and model decided she's looking for a fresh start, choosing to embrace the beauty of a bald head.
The dramatic new look features a large chunk of her hair completely shaved down to her bare skin, showing off her head tattoo, while her waist-length extensions balance out the rest of the look.
Her new hairstyle has been receiving mixed reviews, something India Love is all too familiar with from her ever-growing fanbase.
Take a look at the 21-year-old's new dramatic look in the post below.
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
