India Love Celebrates Her Birthday Weekend With Dramatic New Hairstyle

India Love is ringing in this next chapter of her life by celebrating self-love.

After debuting a stunning series of artistically shot nude photographs in honor of her 21st birthday, the Westbrooks star admits that after years of struggling to accept her body, she's now embracing it. Days after sharing the self-empowering portraits, India Love also decided to commit to a brand new hairstyle, fully declaring this year as hers for the taking.