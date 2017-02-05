See Chance the Rapper Proudly Model Merch Thanking Obama

The Chicago native is currently adding "model" to his resume, proudly rocking a new collection of clothing dedicated to President Obama and the first family.

Chance the Rapper is leading a movement - this time inspiring others to express their gratitude to none other than the former president of the United States, Barack Obama .

The Thank U Obama collection, designed by Joe Freshgoods, is centered around expressing one's thanks towards everything that the 44th president did during his two terms, and will continue to do as an American citizen (once he gets back from his much-earned vacation, of course).

The line previously dropped in the midddle of January and sold out just as quickly as it was announced, with the items recently being restocked this past week.

"With this project, I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever I wanted to be," the designer explains on the website. "The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially and most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."

The collection features an assortment of items keeping true to the theme, including a Harvard-inspired Malia t-shirt, a number 44 basketball jersey and a 90s-style crewneck honoring everyone's favorite couple, Barack and Michelle.

Check out Chance the Rapper proudly modeling the presidential threads below, as well as view the collection in full here.