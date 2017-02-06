#YESTOBLACK

See Why Kanye West Is Running Into Major Fashion Week Trouble

He's really determined to be the bad boy.

Looks like Kanye West is determined to remain the bad boy of fashion. The designer and creative director just can't seem to stick to the script. 

It looks like Yeezy Season 5 will be premiering on February 15 at 5 p.m., a time slot held by the very established New York-based design house Marchesa. After last season's excursion to Roosevelt Island, the fashion folks implored Kanye to show on the earliest day of Fashion Week so that he would not cause further disruption.

Yeezy refused. 

So he will once again be clashing with some major personalities — but he knows that no one would dare miss his show.

 

Besides, we are all looking forward to the debut of Yeezy Kids

