Should You Sex Prep for Valentine's Day?

Looking for Valentine’s Day lingerie is all fun and games until you realize you’ve been putting that much needed wax appointment off since the summertime. Or perhaps you’ve never had a wax before and want to shine in all your womanly glory for the big night. Well, being that V-Day is just about a week away, it’s officially crunch time.

We went to experts at European Wax Center to fill us in on Valentine’s Day, or rather night, prep because we have questions that need answers. Melanie Coba, Brand Ambassador for EWC, gave BET.com the lowdown on how to get baby smooth skin just in time.

BET: When should you be getting waxed in time for some Valentine’s Day night fun? I’m a last minute person. Can I go that morning and still get busy that same night?

Melanie Coba: [If you're] someone who waxes regularly (every three to four weeks, and have been getting waxed for four months or longer), then you can probably get away with waxing the same day. If you are new to waxing, or don't wax on a schedule, I would recommend coming in 24-48 hours in advance.

BET: What should first timers who want to get V-Day ready expect?

MC: Our waxer will take great care of you from start to finish. First, she will lead you back to her wax suite. You will undress and lay on the wax bed. Try not to be shy or self-conscious, your waxer does this all day. She will walk you through our four-step process as she goes. Your job is to stay relaxed and be ready to enjoy a feeling of smoothness that only a person who waxes can understand. You will be in and out of the room in about 15 minutes. My best advice is use the products your waxer recommends to maintain smooth, beautiful skin all month long.