Cutest Thing of the Day: See Chance the Rapper's Life Hacks for Doing His Daughter’s Hair

Chance the Rapper, who just released the video for “Same Drugs” on Facebook Live, tweeted the cutest message ever. He shared his tips for combing out his baby daughter Kensli’s hair.

Doin yo lil baby's hair without that comb hurtin her head cheatcode:

1. Water

2. Argan Oil

3. Shea Butter

4. WIDE tooth comb (really wide) — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 5, 2017

Chance’s tips: use water, argan oil, shea butter and a super wide tooth comb. Practical! It’s obviously so nice to see a celebrity dad so involved in his child’s life. And we're definitely not the only one's who think so. Responses on social media have been pretty overwhelmingly positive.

Chance has also been posting adorable and hilarious videos of Kensli, and we love the updates.

Looks like he's joining Wesley Jonathan in perfecting daddy hair duties and we're here for it.

Written by BET Staff