Eve Reveals That She Had to 'Import Love' From Her British Husband

In the past few years, Eve went from leading lady of the Ruff Riders to wife and mother. Though her life is vastly different than it was a decade ago, one thing hasn't changed a bit: her ability to keep it real.

The rapper and designer recently sat down with xonecole to talk life, love and more. One topic the femcee was not afraid to open up about was her past dating experience, and how she had to search outside the continent to find her husband of three years, Maximillion Cooper.

"I can’t even lie, I’m not saying that it’s impossible, but [dating in L.A.] was hard," Eve admitted.