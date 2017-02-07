Eve Reveals That She Had to 'Import Love' From Her British Husband

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
In the past few years, Eve went from leading lady of the Ruff Riders to wife and mother. Though her life is vastly different than it was a decade ago, one thing hasn't changed a bit: her ability to keep it real.
The rapper and designer recently sat down with xonecole to talk life, love and more. One topic the femcee was not afraid to open up about was her past dating experience, and how she had to search outside the continent to find her husband of three years, Maximillion Cooper.
"I can’t even lie, I’m not saying that it’s impossible, but [dating in L.A.] was hard," Eve admitted.
She continued, "I had to import. I think it was also the circles that you’re in especially when you’re in the industry, that breeds the same thing and I lived there for so long, if I went back and I was single I would do it a different way."
Eve also opened up about how being married and helping care for Cooper's children as her step-children has changed her as a person. "I don’t come from a family of huggy, ‘I love you’ type of affectionate people. If we kind of know you you’ll get the head nod, and with the kids you have to be open to hugs and that changed me, and it’s a really nice thing," she said. "Being in a relationship and being married, nothing changed much except for the fact that we [can be] like we’re together. No questions, no stress, that’s my partner. That’s my homie. That’s how it’s supposed to be, and I’ve never had that before, so it’s really nice."
It seems like Eve is happier than ever, and we couldn't be happier for her.
(Photo: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
