Watch Lupita Nyong’o’s Hairstylist Show Us 3 Head Wrap Hacks

Oscar season is upon us! And although Lupita Nyong’o isn’t nominated this year, we still hope she takes the red carpet in one of those elaborate head wraps she wore while promoting her film Queen of Katwe. In honor of her signature style, BET.com’s lifestyle editor, Danielle Prescod, caught up with hairstylist to the stars Vernon François, who is responsible for not only Lupita’s crowning glory, but for Oscar Nominee Ruth Negga’s coif as well.

While celebrities and non-celebs alike are slaying head wraps, Vernon is creating crowns.

“The conversation between myself and Lupita was all about how we can make women feel empowered, and ‘crown’ is associated with royalty. So it was all about embracing female power and we thought the word was really fitting for what we doing during the Queen of Katwe tour,” he explains.

Watch BET.com’s How to Slay: Head Wraps above as Vernon shows Danielle head-wrap hacks to getting star-worthy style.