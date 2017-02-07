This Is How You Can Vacation Just Like the Obamas

The Obamas have returned from their post-presidency vacation in the British Virgin Islands where they served up some serious vacation swag that had the rest of us back here in America seriously jelly. One, because this travel ban business is REALLY depressing. Two, because it’s the dead of the winter and there’s still 112 days left until Memorial Day.

A getaway similar to the former first family's isn’t as far-fetched as you may think. Actually, it isn’t far-fetched at all. While Barack and Michelle spent 10 days on Virgin billionaire Richard Branson’s private island, you can live it up or as low key as you like at this travel hot spot.