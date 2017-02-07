#YESTOBLACK

This Is How You Can Vacation Just Like the Obamas

OK, fine. You probably can't get a private island.

Published 2 hours ago

The Obamas have returned from their post-presidency vacation in the British Virgin Islands where they served up some serious vacation swag that had the rest of us back here in America seriously jelly. One, because this travel ban business is REALLY depressing. Two, because it’s the dead of the winter and there’s still 112 days left until Memorial Day.

A getaway similar to the former first family's isn’t as far-fetched as you may think. Actually, it isn’t far-fetched at all. While Barack and Michelle spent 10 days on Virgin billionaire Richard Branson’s private island, you can live it up or as low key as you like at this travel hot spot.

 

WHERE TO STAY

  • Accommodations are available on a variety of these tropical islands for travelers in every budget range, even some for under $100 a night. Check out the A&L Inn, Heritage Inn, or Agape Cottages.
  • For those who can splurge a little more, check out Tortola’s Frenchman’s, Virgin Gorda (Bitter End Yacht Club), Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, Peter Island Resort & Spa and Oil Nut Bay.
  • Ditch a hotel altogether and opt for an ultra-chic camping experience, aka glamping. The Anegada Beach Club’s luxury tents offer guests beach living at its finest — with ocean views from the patio, bed or even shower. Each tent is equipped with a king canopy bed, a furnished deck, and an extra daybed for stowaways.
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)

WHAT TO DO

  • Take a hiking tour through Sage Mountain National Park, which delivers you to the highest point in the islands at more than 1,700 feet. The panoramic views at the top are a fitting reward after the hike.
  • Looking for some much needed R&R? With 60 islands, the beaches throughout the BVI are plentiful. Check out Smuggler’s Cove, Cane Garden Bay, White Bay, or Great Harbour. Take your relaxation to the next level by booking a world-class spa treatment at Peter Island or Scrub Island.
  • Foodies on the hunt for some delicious grub must check out the street vendors on Tortola. Plus, resorts often team up with chefs from around the world to put their twist on Caribbean classics. The 2017 visiting chefs series at Guana Island will showcase inventive menus featuring local ingredients that will blow your taste buds away!
  • Literally, sail away your worries! Sign up for sailing school at Bitter End Yacht Club, dive in and explore the famed shipwreck of the RMS Rhone, or head to Virgin Gorda’s North Shore to give kiteboarding and windsurfing a go. 
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)
(Photo: British Virgin Islands Tourism)

If you’re not convinced to book your trip yet, just watch this clip of our former commander-in-chief in all his backwards cap glory. That look has Hakuna Matata written all over it.

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo from top: British Virgin Islands Tourism)

