Who Wore It Best? Cardi B and Tommiee Step Out in ihe Same Look

What's Gucci?

Published 2 hours ago

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Tommiee and Cardi B were both caught in the same look. They both rocked a vintage-inspired Gucci cardigan and matching pencil skirt. It’s very 1950s glamour. 

Cardi paired her sweater set with gold heels, a structured purse and a high ponytail, really leaning into the vintage glam. Tommiee modernized the look a bit with sheer thigh-highs and red mesh shoes. And as for who wore it best? There is no beef between them despite the outfit repeat. Tommiee says they both looked amazing, and we’re inclined to agree. “Great minds think alike,” she wrote on Instagram. “You killed this outfit as well @iamcardib.”

Written by BET Staff

(Photo from left: Tommie via Instagram, Cardi B via Instagram)

