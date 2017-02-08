You'll Never Guess Why Beauty Vloggers Are Putting Condoms on Their Beauty Blenders

If you haven't gotten your hands on a viral SiliSponge makeup applicator, no need to cry! Because guess what, your regular 'ol beauty blender can do the trick! That's right, this unconventional hack transforms your tried-and-true makeup sponge into a silicone-style blending wonder.

Beauty vlogger Laila Tahri gave the condom trick a shot, but before applying, there are a few steps that you must NOT miss. First, definitely be sure to wash off any lubrication. Seriously ladies, if you miss that step, you're in trouble! Then insert the blender, tie the condom opening and apply foundation as usual. Word on the street is, you get the best of both worlds: a squishy texture that blends makeup in hard-to-reach places, without the sponge absorption.