You'll Never Guess Why Beauty Vloggers Are Putting Condoms on Their Beauty Blenders

Safety first!

Published 2 hours ago

If you haven't gotten your hands on a viral SiliSponge makeup applicator, no need to cry! Because guess what, your regular 'ol beauty blender can do the trick! That's right, this unconventional hack transforms your tried-and-true makeup sponge into a silicone-style blending wonder. 

Beauty vlogger Laila Tahri gave the condom trick a shot, but before applying, there are a few steps that you must NOT miss. First, definitely be sure to wash off any lubrication. Seriously ladies, if you miss that step, you're in trouble! Then insert the blender, tie the condom opening and apply foundation as usual. Word on the street is, you get the best of both worlds: a squishy texture that blends makeup in hard-to-reach places, without the sponge absorption. 

APPLYING MAKEUP WITH A CONDOM?! The video is now on my youtube channel. 😂🙈Link in my bio. _ If you watch my youtube video. You know that i washed the condom first. And i know i applied a wrong foundation shade. I fixed it later with the concealer. I was to lazy to take it off. _ I came up with this idea because of that i love using a sponge. But it absorbs so much product. With using the condom around it HAHA it doesnt absorb any product and it applies super smooth! ________ @anastasiabeverlyhills brow pro palette (used Ebony) & modern renaissance @labelle_uk @amadea_dashurie matte liquid lipsticks Vamp Addict & Pink Latte & Nude Souffle (used on lips and eyes) @yourlashesofficial lashes Nasira @girlactik matte bronzer cabo @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial conceal it light natural @motivescosmetics shimmer powder Bombshell @zwitsalofficial baby powder @contourcosmetics all day spray @lorealmakeup infallible 24h foundation ___ Brushes @anastasiabeverlyhills 7B, A25, A3, A28, A23 @sigmabeauty F25, F66 @motivescosmetics powder @realtechniques sponge ____ @wakeupandmakeup @hudabeauty @eyelive4beauty @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @allmodernmakeup @slaysolutely @makeupforbarbies @thebeautybombb @nikkietutorials

A video posted by LAILA • TAHRI (@lailatahri) on

Another unexpected hack is filling a condom with lotion. Vlogger Izayana Lizbeth, aka Beauty Vixxen, claims the combo worked better than the SiliSponge itself. In fact, she has a YouTube review pronouncing it "by far the best technique" used as a beauty sponge. Interesting!

Watch her tutorial below.

This quick and cheap hack is an effortless upgrade to your usual blender. Just grab your condoms, use one for your blender, and then stash the rest!

Written by Yakira Young

(Photo: LemonTreeImages/Getty Images)

