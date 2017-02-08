See What Happened When North West Covered Her Room in Purple Nail Polish

North West may be famous and wealthy beyond our wildest dreams, but she is still a tiny child. Case in point: she recently covered her room in purple nail polish. We would imagine that Kanye is proud that she’s embracing an artistic sensibility.

Kim Kardashian displayed the carnage in a Snapchat video. “I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds, and [North] paints her room purple with nail polish,” she said. It got everywhere — the wall, her fuzzy toy phone, kitty cat merchandise. Also, can we say that we’re jealous of a three-year-old’s vanity mirror setup? Because it’s really nice.

North then sweetly attempted to clean up by covering the floor in paper towels. Points for effort!