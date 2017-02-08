Guess What?: Rihanna Has Green Hair Now

Rihanna is obviously known for making daring style choices. So it wasn’t a total shock to see her sporting green hair for a shoot for Paper Magazine in New York City. And it looks really good. Like, maybe she should consider making this a permanent change good.

Of course it’s just a wig for the shoot, but is it so insane to think that she should break it out again? The deep emerald color, the shaggy bangs — we’re into it. And it goes perfectly with her Proenza Schouler color-blocked dress. Of course, this isn’t the first time RiRi has gone green; she briefly had a short green cut during the Good Girl Gone Bad days, and she sported a glamorous Old Hollywood-esque green wig in her MAC Viva Glam ads.

But if you want to recreate the most recent green look, you might need a chunk of change; the dress retails for $4,250. Ah, well. It’s good to be Rihanna.