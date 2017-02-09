Oops!: Taylor Swift’s Model BFF Thinks ‘Waterfalls’ Is a Beyoncé Song

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child have given us so many classics. Way too many to name. There’s “Bug a Boo” and “Bills Bills Bills” and “Say My Name” and “Survivor” and “Independent Women” (specifically Pt. 1). And now, according to supermodel Karlie Kloss, they are apparently responsible for “Waterfalls.” #AlternativeFacts
Kloss, one of the biggest models of the past decade and a foundational member of Taylor Swift’s “squad,” does not seem to understand the difference between Destiny’s Child and TLC. In a questionnaire for Love magazine, the model wrote that she is the biggest fan of Beyoncé. When asked how Bey has influenced her life, Kloss wrote, “She is the soundtrack to my LIFE!... C’mon Waterfalls?!”
Welp.
Karaoke with Karlie Kloss is probably a treat. “I don’t want no scrubs,” she would earnestly sing. “I need a soldier!”
She has since acknowledged her mistake by way of the monkey covering its eyes emoji. But is that all we get?
