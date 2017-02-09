Oops!: Taylor Swift’s Model BFF Thinks ‘Waterfalls’ Is a Beyoncé Song

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child have given us so many classics. Way too many to name. There’s “Bug a Boo” and “Bills Bills Bills” and “Say My Name” and “Survivor” and “Independent Women” (specifically Pt. 1). And now, according to supermodel Karlie Kloss, they are apparently responsible for “Waterfalls.” #AlternativeFacts

Kloss, one of the biggest models of the past decade and a foundational member of Taylor Swift’s “squad,” does not seem to understand the difference between Destiny’s Child and TLC. In a questionnaire for Love magazine, the model wrote that she is the biggest fan of Beyoncé. When asked how Bey has influenced her life, Kloss wrote, “She is the soundtrack to my LIFE!... C’mon Waterfalls?!”

Welp.