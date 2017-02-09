Kylie Jenner's Rihanna Knockoff Is Now Causing Legal Drama

Kylie Jenner’s been known to bite off Rihanna’s style before, but this time it’s war. Well, not exactly for the celebs themselves but certainly for the brands behind their almost identical fringe jumpsuits.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star popped up on Instagram while vacationing in Costa Rica with the rest of her famous family in a white Dolls House Fashion jumpsuit. The ensemble was very similar to Rihanna’s 2016 VMAs after-party look. Turns out L'Impasse Couture, who custom-designed RiRi’s ‘fit, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dolls House Fashion for taking credit for the Anti singer’s jumpsuit on Instagram awhile back.