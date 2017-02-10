Cardi B Let's Us Know Whether or Not It's Ok to Have Sex on the First Date

In between making us crack up, Cardi B is known to drop a gem or two on life advice, whether it’s starring on Love & Hip-Hop: New York or directly to her followers on social media. Since Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, BET.com wanted to know what valuable love advice the reality star/rapper had up her sleeve.

On why “5” is the magic number…

“If he has sex with you more than five times, he loves you.”

On keeping him interested…

“Vagina is not going to keep it interesting, it’s like, some girls be like, ‘Oh well, I’m going to have him put it in my a** to keep it interesting.’ Well how many times you going to do that?”

On why Valentine’s Day gifts don't have to be so extra…

“Not everybody has money to give a Valentine’s Day gift, you know. Like if you were to rob a rose, and you stole it for me… [smiles]”

In true Cardi B fashion, she keeps it real while delivering everything with hilarious quips.

Watch the video above for more of her relationship tips.