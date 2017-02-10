Watch: Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know How to Make a Salad

Famed fashion editor Carine Roitfeld just hit one million followers on Instagram. And so in celebration, her friend Kim Kardashian wanted to bake her a cake. Yet Kimmy K had no cake ingredients. (There is also no chance in hell Carine eats cake.) So instead she decided to make a salad. A sexy, sexy salad. Naturally.

Set to the tune of “A Milli,” the video features Kim making Carine a million-follower salad. It concludes with Kim being showered with lettuce leaves, like a salad-themed strip club. (It seems reasonable to presume that they were thrown by longtime assistant Stephanie Sheppard, who gets a special thanks in the video and who frequently aids Kim in her selfie adventures.) It is funny. We are into it.

But it also feels important to note that Kim’s salad looks pretty disgusting. It is covered in so much dressing! The tomato slices are way too large to eat comfortably! And the cucumber was just snapped in half, it wasn’t sliced! How could one ever work with such a salad? And Carine is French, and French people have a strict no-knife policy when eating le salade, making this behemoth of a meal even more of challenge to consume.

Ah, well. That’s what private chefs are for.