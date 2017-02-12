See Lil Yachty's Million Dollar Smile at the Grammys

Not only is this his first time being nominated at the Grammy Awards, where the 19-year-old is up for the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, along with D.R.A.M. for their smash hit "Brocolli," but tonight's awards ceremony also marks his first public opportunity to show off his brand new grills.

Lil Yachty is all smiles tonight, and for good reason.

Taking to the Red Carpet at the 59th Grammy Awards, Lil Boat showed off his million dollar smile, debuting a shiny new set of rainbow grills.

The multi-colored jeweled mouth piece is making quite a statement already, with many fans on social media comparing his new grill to the beloved candy, Skittles.

Regardless of whether or not the rapper takes home his first-ever Grammy tonight, he definitely has got people talking with his Red Carpet look.

Take a look at Lil Yachty's latest accessory in the photo below.