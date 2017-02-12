See Blue Ivy Dressed as Prince with Dad Jay Z as Grammys Date

For the 59th annual affair, the 5-year-old decided to channel her inner Prince , by way of rocking an outfit he'd definitely approve of and needless to say, we're more than here for it.

Attending with her father as her official date (considering Queen Bey was a little preoccupied absolutely slaying it on stage), the young lady's Grammy look was beyond perfect.

For this year's awards ceremony, Blue wore a playful pink suit, a beautiful vintage brooch and a ruffled shirt, similar to what the late icon himself wore during the Purple Rain chapter of his career.

Blue's homage to the legendary musician is extra special, considering both tonight's tribute and the fact that her mom once performed alongside him back at the 2004 Grammys. The same year she shared the stage with Prince, Bey took home five awards, surely making the Purple One proud of her as well. Ugh, so many feels.

Take a look at Blue Ivy paying tribute to the icon in such an epic fashion (literally), alongsider her glowing-with-pride father, in the adorable photo below.