Adele's Grammy Gown Had a Secret Message for Beyoncé

Last night, Adele made headlines around the world when she delivered an impassioned Grammy’s speech, saying that her win for Album of the Year should have gone to Beyoncé. She also pulled a Mean Girls and broke her Grammy in half, theoretically to give to Bey. She was even more adamant backstage.

“Like I said in my speech, my album of the year is Lemonade. So a piece of me did die inside, as a Beyoncé stan — not going to lie,” she said. “I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f**k does she have to do to win album of the year?”

I mean, seriously. Adele knows what’s up. What the f**k does Beyoncé have to do? Sprout wings and fly over the Grammy’s stage? Her non-win was criminal.

And just in case you weren’t thoroughly convinced that Adele is a proud member of the Beyhive, just take a look at her Grammys dress. She wore an intricately constructed green Givenchy gown. And amidst all the beading on the torso, the singer pinned a little something special.