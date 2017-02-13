Beyoncé’s Unearthly Grammy Beauty Look Was Made With Drug Store Beauty Products

Beyoncé’ s showstopping, earth-shaking, absolutely unforgettable Grammys performance showed the artist looking like a golden goddess beyond our wildest dreams. And while the Bey-ness of it all may be totally unattainable to the average human (I would be convinced that Beyoncé was not actually of woman born were it not for the gloriousness of Miss Tina), the beauty look is actually shockingly affordable. Lucky for us, Queen Bey’s longtime makeup artist, Sir John , broke the look down for Cosmopolitan .

To start, Sir John primes the skin with moisturizer. He recommends Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Antioxidant Super Moisturizer. Next up is foundation, for a smooth, flawless base. For Bey, Sir John mixed L'Oréal's Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation in "Creme Cafe" with True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in "Golden." The makeup artist followed foundation with contour. He recommends using one shade lighter than your skin and one shade darker then your skin, and don’t forget to blend and blend and blend and then blend some more.

The “highlight” of the look was Beyoncé’s glowing skin. Beyond lit. Sir John used L'Oréal's True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in "Golden" on both her cheekbones and mixed it with lotion and applied it to the exposed skin on her body for an otherworldly look. He added L’Oreal’s Infallible 24HR Eye Shadow in “Eternal Sunshine” to the tops of Bey’s cheekbones to up the glow factor even further.

For B’s smoky eye, Sir John used the Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Palette, but really any kind of palette featuring browns and taupes would work. He also lined Bey’s eyes with a matte brown liner and used layers and layers of Armani Mascara to up the lash factor (any one of your favorite mascaras would be a fine substitute — just make sure to use a lot and comb out the clumps). Eyebrows were next, made fuller-looking with the aid of L'Oreal's Brow Stylist Frame + Set in "Warm Brunette.”

And finally, Sir John combined lipsticks for a contoured, full look. He applied a taupe shade from Dose of Colors (which is vegan and cruelty free) and followed it by contouring the sides and top of B’s mouth with a chocolate brown. And there you have it!