Guess What?: Kim Lied to Kanye About Cleaning Out Her Closet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were noticeably absent from last night's Grammys but they will be damned if they are not in the news anyway! Last night, Kim, who returned to social media a few months ago following a very drawn-out hiatus, took to Snapchat to make some confessions (copyright: Usher).

There's a pretty infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene in which Kanye helps Kim clean out her closet. 

But it turns out that Kim didn't actually listen to Yeezus's suggestions. At the time, Kanye probably didn't know that Kim's future daughter that she was saving all those clothes for would actually be his daughter. But in either case, Kim let us all know that she has several archives and that's where she kept all those clothes that she so-called "discarded."

Welp, cat's out of the bag now and I guess North has a lot to look forward to. 

