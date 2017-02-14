ICYMI: Blue Ivy Wore a $2,500 Purse to the Grammys

While yes, pregnant Beyoncé dressed as Oshun and delivered one of, if not the most, beautiful Grammys performances of all time (and then got robbed awards-wise), we would argue that the evening was a big night for another, equally bright star: Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy stole the show in her little pink Gucci suit, which featured tons of ruffles in homage to Prince. The suit had a little cat on the back, and she wore a sparkling pink cat purse to match. She was SO CUTE.

Blue Ivy seemed to greatly enjoy playing with her purse, as we would as well; it is, after all, a cat purse. What could be more fun? (Well, a puppy purse.) But said adorable accessory did not come cheap. The clutch, which has since sold out, originally retailed for $2,490. Selling that thing could really pay your bills, bills, bills (sorry). You can still score it here at the Real Real for a discount, luckily though. I mean, it's basically a piece of history.

Oh, well. There’s always Hello Kitty.