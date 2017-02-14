Burger King Is Giving Away Sex Toys With 'Adult-Only' Meals for Valetine's Day

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
This Valentine’s Day Burger King is serving up a special Adult Meal for two that includes two Whoppers, two packets of fries, two beers, and a "romantic adult toy," aka a sex toy. The catch? The seductive boxed meals are only available at the fast-food joint’s Israel locations on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. until closing.
Nevertheless, leave it to the OG burger chain to make Valentine’s Day at the drive-thru not so, well, exactly how it sounds. "Kids' meal? That's for kids," the commercial's narrator says, before some of the adult toy options are revealed. Let’s just say they skew more gimmicky than erotic, unless a feather duster or scalp scratcher is what really gets you going.
Still, for those 18 and older (ID required) this fast-food approach to love might just be the perfect accomplice to your Netflix and chill for all the makings of a low-key Valentine’s night in. And while the Adult meals aren’t being offered state-side, if you can make it over to France, Burger King locations there are offering a Valentine's Cup featuring a lid with two holes for bendy straws made for sharing your drink — the ultimate gesture of love.
(Photo: Burger King)
