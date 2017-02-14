Burger King Is Giving Away Sex Toys With 'Adult-Only' Meals for Valetine's Day

This Valentine’s Day Burger King is serving up a special Adult Meal for two that includes two Whoppers, two packets of fries, two beers, and a "romantic adult toy," aka a sex toy. The catch? The seductive boxed meals are only available at the fast-food joint’s Israel locations on Feb. 14, from 6 p.m. until closing.

Nevertheless, leave it to the OG burger chain to make Valentine’s Day at the drive-thru not so, well, exactly how it sounds. "Kids' meal? That's for kids," the commercial's narrator says, before some of the adult toy options are revealed. Let’s just say they skew more gimmicky than erotic, unless a feather duster or scalp scratcher is what really gets you going.