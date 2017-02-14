Hacks for Scoring a Date on the Two Top Apps on Valentine’s Day

For singles, it’s officially crunch time when it comes to finding a Valentine. The pressure is especially on if you haven’t any suitors in sight, so BET.com spoke to leading dating apps Tinder and Bumble to get better insight into landing that perfect V-Day date.

When it comes to Tinder, there’s a 10 percent increase in usage on February 14 compared to the average usage at the top of the year. To put things in perspective, this equated to 1.7 billion swipes on Valentine’s Day last year. And here’s a fun fact: 26-year-olds were the most popular age on that day.

“For those seeking a Tinder match or date specifically for the romantic holiday, I would encourage them to think critically about what their profile says about them. Users are always curious about what a potential match is actually like by analyzing their profile photos and bio. Make sure your photos provide potential matches with insight about who you are — meaning that the adorable pic from your BFF’s birthday party is totally acceptable! This may also be a great conversation starter after matching,” says Dr. Jess Carbino, Tinder Sociologist.

Actually, whether you’re specifically looking for a V-Day date or not, the holiday is still a good time to search for a potential partner. Bumble sees some of their biggest spikes in activity in the days leading up to and immediately following Valentine’s Day, which means that even if you haven’t been struck by Cupid’s arrow on the 14th there’s still good odds of finding someone you connect with after.