PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks Just Made His NYFW Debut

Jeremy Meeks, also known as #PrisonBae or #HotFelon, broke the internet in 2014 and is now a model! On Monday, he walked the runway for the Philipp Plein show during New York Fashion Week.

(Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)















Jeremy signed with talent agency White Cross Management last year. In rehearsals, the mugshot hottie stripped down to just a pair of black pants and a hat, showing off his chiseled chest. Unfortunately, ladies, for the actual show he was bundled up from head-to-toe in a winter coat and boots.

(Photo: Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic)















He's also taking his talents to wireless headphone company Muzik Connect. Jail time or not, we think it's safe to say that being sexy will get you some fun paid gigs.

Proud to be a part of the @muzikconnect family. Thank you for this opportunity @jasonahardi A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Dec 20, 2016 at 4:32pm PST

Jeremy was released from jail in March 2016 after getting locked up in California on weapon charges and sentenced to 27 months in prison. This iconic photo will be celebrating it's third anniversary in June. Time flies!

Written by Yakira Young