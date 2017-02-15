Cardi B Wore Her Lingerie Outside on Valentine's Day

Do you guys see my fit by @theblondsny .Their show was amaaaaziing .I will never forget the first time I went to their show 2 years ago I was mesmerized I promised myself I wouldn't stop grinding till I rocked one of their pieces and sit front row at their show😩😩Both of my goals CHECKED✔️✔️✔️✔️

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:47pm PST