Cardi B Wore Her Lingerie Outside on Valentine's Day

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Last night, Cardi B, our new resident love expert, attended The Blonds’ show at New York Fashion Week, produced by Made. The Blonds is always a completely over-the-top show — they make costumes for the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry and the Queen B, and their shows are always a spectacle of sparkle, complete with glorious drag queens. So Cardi, accompanied by her trusty stylist, Mikiel Benyamin (who we’ve previously interviewed ), had to dress for the occasion.
The drama.
Cardi wore an intricately beaded silver corset with fur accents by The Blonds, and it was covered in giant pearls. As she put it, “This s**t is heavy too! And when it’s heavy, you know it ain’t cheap.”
That s**t definitely ain’t cheap. A number of Blonds pieces are handmade, meaning they’re beyond expensive. And Cardi of course pulled it off. As she wrote, “I promised myself I wouldn’t stop grinding till I rocked one of their pieces and sit front row at their show. Both of my goals checked.”
To avoid freezing to death, she also paired the corset with a fur coat by Helen Yarmak.
(Photos: Robert Kamau/GC Images)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS