See Which Designer Boots Rihanna and Kim Kardashian Are Facing Off In

Who wore it best?

Published 2 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s NYFW street style included a pair of SS17 Vetements x Manolo Blahnik full-length boots that Rihanna popped up at Drake’s OVO Fest last summer wearing. Same boots. Two top fashionistas. This has all the makings of an epic fashion face-off.

We think both ladies slayed, but which do you prefer — the reality TV star’s classic black version or the Anti singer’s fiery orange pair? 

