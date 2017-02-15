See Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Strip Down to Celebrate Black Love in 'GQ'

For Valentine’s Day Teyana Teylor and Iman Shumpert hit us with a shoot in GQ magazine that embodies #BodyGoals, #CoupleGoals and #FamilyGoals all rolled into one. They are unarguably one of the sexiest young couples in entertainment right now and serve up a fiery hot photo spread to prove it. In the flicks, the Shumperts show off their unbelievably toned bodies against backdrops of a kitchen, fireplace and gym.

The Fade to Fit dancer gives plenty of ab action in lingerie and body-hugging leggings while the Cleveland Cavaliers baller goes shirtless. Baby Junie even makes a cameo in the driver’s seat of her very own pink drop top luxury vehicle. The trio is decked out in animal print everything, re-defining what it means to look good as a unit in 2017.