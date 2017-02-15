See Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Strip Down to Celebrate Black Love in 'GQ'

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
For Valentine’s Day Teyana Teylor and Iman Shumpert hit us with a shoot in GQ magazine that embodies #BodyGoals, #CoupleGoals and #FamilyGoals all rolled into one. They are unarguably one of the sexiest young couples in entertainment right now and serve up a fiery hot photo spread to prove it. In the flicks, the Shumperts show off their unbelievably toned bodies against backdrops of a kitchen, fireplace and gym.
The Fade to Fit dancer gives plenty of ab action in lingerie and body-hugging leggings while the Cleveland Cavaliers baller goes shirtless. Baby Junie even makes a cameo in the driver’s seat of her very own pink drop top luxury vehicle. The trio is decked out in animal print everything, re-defining what it means to look good as a unit in 2017.
Teyana’s Valentine’s message via Instagram to her hubby went a little something like this:
“That look you give ur husband when u know u gone fuck his whole soul outta him when y'all get home 😍😍 Happy Valentine's Day my love ❤ #HeCallsMeTheSoulSnatcher”
Yes, the love is real — and so is the passion.
(Photo: Teyana Taylor via Instagram)
