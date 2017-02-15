Here's How Kanye West Shocked Everyone With Yeezy Season 5

Today, Yeezy once again stormed Fashion Week. After the disasters of Season 4, which included models passing out from heat exhaustion, people were eager to see what would happen this time — and what would go wrong. Once again, Kanye did not comply to the rules of the CFDA Fashion Calendar, which is calibrated so that shows won’t overlap. He didn’t coordinate, and scheduled his show at the same time as Marchesa, a red carpet favorite designed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman (and Weinstein is not a guy you want to piss off). But none of that really mattered. People still turned out in droves, eagerly anticipating Kanye’s creations.