Here's How Kanye West Shocked Everyone With Yeezy Season 5

Today, Yeezy once again stormed Fashion Week. After the disasters of Season 4, which included models passing out from heat exhaustion, people were eager to see what would happen this time — and what would go wrong. Once again, Kanye did not comply to the rules of the CFDA Fashion Calendar, which is calibrated so that shows won’t overlap. He didn’t coordinate, and scheduled his show at the same time as Marchesa, a red carpet favorite designed by Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman (and Weinstein is not a guy you want to piss off). But none of that really mattered. People still turned out in droves, eagerly anticipating Kanye’s creations.
Kim made her first big fashion show appearance post-robbery wearing a purple custom Yeezy outfit.
The show was held at Pier 59. Invitations arrived the night before. They were printed on a T-shirt and accompanied by a booklet featuring Yeezy regulars Luka Sabbat, Teyana Taylor and Sofia Richie.
The rules said “no social media,” but people didn’t exactly comply.
The show was much smaller and easier to access than last year, and guests were admitted on time. The Hollywood Reporter reports that spa music was playing before the show, adding a relaxing vibe.
There was of course a star-studded front row.
The clothes themed around Kim and Kanye’s home in The Valley. Jackets read “Calabasas,” “Hidden Hills” and “Agoura.” There was denim, a first for Yeezy. Last season's infamous thigh-high boots were included as well, and there was a focus on cozy outerwear.
The show started with projections of models, followed by a runway show. Lauryn Hill’s model daughter, Selah Marley, walked in the show. J. Holiday's "Bed" played as the models walked.
Halima Aden, the model who competed in a Minnesota beauty pageant in a burkini, walked in the show wearing a hijab.
Kanye did not take a bow after the show, electing to keep it humble. Kudos for a smooth show!
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)
