Serena Williams Makes a Must See Appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue was blessed with an appearance by the almighty champion Serena Williams. America’s greatest living athlete (please don’t @ me) looks incredible in a series of bathing suits shot by Emmanuelle Hauguel, hair flowing in the wind on a tropical island somewhere. That guy from Reddit is a lucky, lucky man.

In a behind-the-scenes video, Serena revealed that a thong bikini was the first piece she wore on the shoot, and that it was the first time she had worn one. “So for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me!” she said.

“I’m officially a thong girl now,” she continued.

“I want people to come away with the fact that it’s OK to be comfortable in your body,” Serena told SI. “It’s OK to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable — all of those things. I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, ‘I look good too.’ That’s what I’m hoping for.”

