ICYMI: A Closer Look at the New Yeezy 'Runners'

And the internet thinks they look like "Hooters sneakers."

Published 1 hour ago

To a packed house of the most prominent names in the fashion industry, Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection. The rapper, who recovered from a series of bizarre outbursts and declarations at the beginning of the year, made a major comeback with the release of his latest collection. 

This season, all of the bells, whistles and Kardashian family members, all staples of previous Yeezy extravaganzas, were noticeably missing. But what we did get was a preview of the new Yeezy sneakers, which have generated a lot of internet fodder in the past 24 hours. 

(Photo: CRYSTAL, PacificCoastNews)

Well, it looks like the people have spoken. Let us know if you'll be buying. 

Written by Danielle Prescod

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

