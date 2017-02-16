ICYMI: A Closer Look at the New Yeezy 'Runners'

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
To a packed house of the most prominent names in the fashion industry, Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection. The rapper, who recovered from a series of bizarre outbursts and declarations at the beginning of the year, made a major comeback with the release of his latest collection.
This season, all of the bells, whistles and Kardashian family members, all staples of previous Yeezy extravaganzas, were noticeably missing. But what we did get was a preview of the new Yeezy sneakers, which have generated a lot of internet fodder in the past 24 hours.
Well, it looks like the people have spoken. Let us know if you'll be buying.
(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS