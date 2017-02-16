ICYMI: A Closer Look at the New Yeezy 'Runners'

To a packed house of the most prominent names in the fashion industry, Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection. The rapper, who recovered from a series of bizarre outbursts and declarations at the beginning of the year, made a major comeback with the release of his latest collection.

This season, all of the bells, whistles and Kardashian family members, all staples of previous Yeezy extravaganzas, were noticeably missing. But what we did get was a preview of the new Yeezy sneakers, which have generated a lot of internet fodder in the past 24 hours.

SEASON 5 A post shared by adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

you may ask yourself: " which ones are the new yeezys?" #yeezyseason5 pic.twitter.com/tgMYQYGcgv — henry (@henrypavis14) February 15, 2017 Man said them new yeezys look like hooters girls shoes 😭 — Boy Wonder (@BoyWonderSucks) February 16, 2017

Well, it looks like the people have spoken. Let us know if you'll be buying.

Written by Danielle Prescod