See All the Rappers Who Walked the Runway During NYFW

Designer Philipp Plein tapped Fetty Wap, Young Thug and Desiigner to rip the runway at his Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's and Men's Fashion Show at the New York Public Library.
The rappers hit the catwalk shirtless (with the exception of Fetty) and dripping in fur. While Young Thug and Fetty had their model scowl down pact, the “Panda” emcee was grinning ear to ear, as per usual.
Rap was ever-present throughout the show. Nas held it down with a performance, while rappers Remy Ma, Fat Joe and Tyga (accompanied by Kylie Jenner, of course) were all in attendance.
Jeremy Meeks, aka #PrisonBae, also made his runway debut! This show was lit or nah?
