Is Kendall and Kylie's New Line a Complete Knock Off of Yeezy?

Last season, Kanye West ’s Yeezy Season Four show was infamous. Aside from several models passing out from heat exhaustion and guests waiting for hours for the show to start, one of the worst stories involved a pair of clear plastic, thigh-high boots. They, along with other Yeezy heels, were literally impossible to walk in. But then, of course, Kim wore them out and about and they became a famous must-have fashion item.

But now, is it possible that Kendall and Kylie ripped off their own brother-in-law? Their new collection features a pair of clear Perspex booties that look suspiciously similar.

Their new collection for their namesake line, which is sold at the likes of Nordstroms, Lord and Taylor and through their own e-commerce store, drops in mere hours. They have been incessantly counting down for days. It is surprising that the girls would approve a shoe that so clearly (haha) resembles what their most famous relative already created. It's even more surprising because Kylie was a frequent model and muse for the Yeezy brand before she took on her very controversial Puma contract.

Kanye must have already seen these in addition to the bombers, hoodies and flesh-colored leggings that are also peppering their latest drop and maybe doesn't care — but the public should. It definitely brings into question their legitimacy as "designers."