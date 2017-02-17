See How This Makeup Brand Is Taking a Stand Against Trump

U.K.-based beauty brand Illamasqua made a bold move aimed against Donald Trump and his supporters. “Illamasqua believe in the freedom of expression, equality and diversity. That’s why we are horrified by President Trump’s actions to date. We refuse to remain silent while extreme right-wing populism gains momentum…wherever it is happening,” starts a statement released by its founder Julian Kynaston.

He continues by asking consumers to take an "anti-fascism pledge" that includes a vow to "never discriminate against race, color, nationality, ethnicity, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, or religion."

In the comments section under the pledge, customers seemed to be on board with the beauty brand's new terms and conditions by sharing their enthusiasm.