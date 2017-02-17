See How This Makeup Brand Is Taking a Stand Against Trump

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
U.K.-based beauty brand Illamasqua made a bold move aimed against Donald Trump and his supporters. “Illamasqua believe in the freedom of expression, equality and diversity. That’s why we are horrified by President Trump’s actions to date. We refuse to remain silent while extreme right-wing populism gains momentum…wherever it is happening,” starts a statement released by its founder Julian Kynaston.
He continues by asking consumers to take an "anti-fascism pledge" that includes a vow to "never discriminate against race, color, nationality, ethnicity, gender, age, disability, sexual orientation, or religion."
In the comments section under the pledge, customers seemed to be on board with the beauty brand's new terms and conditions by sharing their enthusiasm.
Illamasqua’s website and Instagram boasts beautiful images of multi-cultural and queer models that speaks to their voice which celebrates self-expression and individuality. Their stand comes after numerous boycotts against companies supporting the POTUS, like the recent #DeleteUber hashtag that went viral.
In the statement, Kynaston acknowledges that while they cannot stop anyone from buying their products, they “also know that no matter how hard some people work to make themselves beautiful on the outside, makeup can never hide the ugliness inside. So please, if you don't agree with the above, DON’T BUY US."”
Talk about a burn!
(Photo: illamasqua)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLESEE ALL TRENDING
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS