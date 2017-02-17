#YESTOBLACK

See Blue Ivy’s Instagram Account

This ‘Gram “reveals” all of Blue’s shadiest thoughts.

Disclaimer: This is not actually Blue Ivy Carter's Instagram. Let us explain. You probably already know about Nori’s Black Book, the legendary Instagram that imagines North West’s inner monologue. It shades Kim, Kanye and all of the Kardashians incessantly, and it’s a hilarious imagining of North West as the most intelligent and mature member of the family (which may not be inaccurate). And now, Blue Ivy’s gotten the black-book treatment.

I personally think 5′s a crowd. Anyone else?

Blue is such a star. She truly is the talent. 

“Told ya’ll Michelle was in attendance. There is no Destiny’s Child without her. The background vocals are arranged in a 2 part harmony.” The shade!

She has so much power.

Blue’s Black Book is definitely worth a follow. And for those who may get bent out of shape about something like this, remember, it’s not making fun of Blue — it clearly shows her as a superior being. 

Written by Jocelyn Silver

(Photo: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock)

