See Ayesha Currys 'Cool Mom' Outfit

The cookbook author and TV personality recently went out for lunch, and chose to dress up for the occasion, donning a look that she refers to as "cool mom."

When Ayesha Curry isn't busy with mom duty, cheering on her husband Steph , working on one of her many business endeavors or filming her Food Network show, she somehow manages to squeeze in a little "me time."

Wearing high waisted jeans, her hair pulled up in a sleek bun, hoop earrings, shiny aviator-style sunglasses and a purple and blue coat strewn over her shoulders to complete the look, we definitely agree that Curry nailed the "cool mom" vibe she was going for.

"Channeling 'cool mom' for lunch on Bourbon," Curry captions her post, proudly showing off her outfit of the day. "I was nervous to join the Bun life but I'm loving it!"

Not only does Curry rock "bun life" extremely well, but she also seems to enjoy the versatility and functionality that comes with the ​low-​maintenance hairstyle, allowing her to easily transition into workout mode following her lunch.

Take a look at Ayesha Curry showing off how she chooses to "channel cool mom" in the photo below.