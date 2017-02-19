Kim Kardashian Admits to Procedure For Getting Her Stretch Marks Removed, Because, Of Course

Earlier this year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared what it's like to fly like a Kardashian, bringing her cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian along for the airplane ride , and now she's once again showing the doctor love for taking care of her and facilitating the intense upkeep she undergoes to maintain her pristine physical appearance.

From SnapChatting herself while being on mommy duty to being transparent about her beauty regimens , Kim Kardashian is back in full swing to documenting her day-to-day life.

Earlier today (Feb. 19) the 36-year-old was spotted leaving Epione Beverly Hills, later going on to reflect on her visit to Dr. Ourian's office on her SnapChat.

"OK, so I just left Dr. Ourian's office, and we worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it," Kardashian shared with her followers, using the festive bunny ear filter. "I've been so scared to do it, thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn't hurt that badly. So, I'm so grateful and I'm so excited. I love you, Dr. Ourian!"

She also had her belly button tightened under Dr. Ourian's care, going on to share with her followers that she's never "thought [she] could love and hate someone so much at the same time," joking about the pain she experiences to maintain her look.

"If anyone's that's had babies understands what it does to your belly button afterwards and how much your belly button changes, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian tightening around your belly button so that it can look back to normal," Kardashian added, advertising the procedure.

At the very least, we definitely can appreciate how Kardashian always keeps it 100 about what she's doing to maintain her image.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian talking about having her stretch marks removed in the clip below.