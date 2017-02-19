#YESTOBLACK

See The $98 Dress That Justine Skye Wore to London Fashion Week

Here's how you can add it to your collection.

Published 55 minutes ago

Justine Skye has definitely been enjoying herself overseas the past couple days, attending various shows as part of London Fashion Week.

While she's been making her rounds, including taking in the latest collection from Topshop Unique with the likes of Will.I.Am, the 21-year-old managed to dress to the nines without breaking the bank in celebration of the annual festivities. 

For another event in conjunction with London Fashion Week, Skye decided to rock a gorgeous midi dress, and the best part? It's actually affordable.

The fashion-forward dress is perfect for a night out on the town, with the sleek design encompassing a shimmery jewel-like appearance and a sweeping v-neck. With statement fabrics designed to show off one's curves without compromising class, the Elarra Jewelled midi dress is definitely one destined to steal the spotlight.

You can purchase the dress for $98 USD via Meshki Boutique here.

Take a look at Justine Skye absolutely glowing in this stunning dress in the photo below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

