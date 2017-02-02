See Chrissy Teigen’s Return to Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Since Giving Birth

Chrissy Teigen is back in Sports Illustrated . The 2014 cover girl posed in a bikini for the mag once again — and she was shot just a couple of months after giving birth. What a completely insane snapback.

In a behind-the-scenes clip of the shoot, Teigen revealed that she was a little nervous to strap on the bikini again, but that she thought that SI would be supportive, and embrace her body “no matter what’s happening.” She was also happy to be “back in [her] element.”

“It’s so important to my well-being that I come out here and am able to do this, and do something I’m proud of,” she said. As always, she looks amazing. We would be proud, too!