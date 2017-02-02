Watch Evan Ross Take Over for Diana Ross in GAP's New Campaign

Get ready for some ultimate ‘90s nostalgia because everybody's favorite classic Gap apparel is back, with a whole new generation of stars modeling some of the the brand’s iconic styles. One of those young stars is actor/singer Evan Ross, whose mother, Diana Ross, and sister Tracee Ellis Ross wore “The Tank” in their 1991 ad. In the new campaign’s film, Generation Gap, the 28-year-old pays homage to the era alongside a cast of other emerging talents from the offspring of ‘90s GAP ad stars led by veteran Naomi Campbell. In the GAP tradition of intertwining covers of vintage hits lending to that hipster feel (yes, GAP models were the original hipsters), the film is set to a new a cappella version of Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love.” DJ TJ Mizell, son of Jam Master Jay of Run DMC, Chelsea Tyler, daughter of Steven Tyler, Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, and more join Evan in song and dance — giving us all the feels. GAP will launch The Archive Re-Issue – ‘90s, a collection of 15 pieces curated from their archives, on February 7. With ‘90s style being ever so popular right now, BET.com caught up Evan Ross to get the scoop on the limited-editon line and what he’s been up to.

BET: What was the vibe like on set? Evan Ross: Oh my God, we had a blast! It almost felt like a reunion of sorts. We’ve all kind of known each other throughout the years and I think everybody was so excited to be a part of something so iconic and amazing. We were, like, learning dance moves, singing songs and doing all kinds of stuff. It was definitely an experience. You know, having Naomi Campbell there, everything — it was just really special. BET: What did your mom, Diana Ross, say about the campaign when you told her? ER: She was so excited. She was in the campaign with my sister Tracee in ’91. I even remember when they did that. You know I was young but I remember seeing the pictures and how excited my sister was. They were both super excited when I said I was doing the campaign. They were like, “GAP is huge!” It’s one of those things that’s been a part of my life for, like, ever. BET: Do you incorporate any ‘90s gear into your wardrobe? ER: Yeah, I feel like my entire wardrobe is ‘90s [laughs]. And I feel it’s like that for most of my friends too. It is the vibe right now. Even when I was there on set and I was going through the clothing that’s coming out. I was like, “Oh my gosh, I need all of things right now!” BET: When did you first start paying attention or even caring about fashion and what you wore? ER: I feel like I always kind of cared and wanted to have my own unique style since I was little. When you grow up with your mom being Diana Ross and sitting in the dressing rooms and looking at all the different pieces…I thought it was so cool that you could kind of play around and find you amongst different outfits and piecing pieces together that feel like you. Even when I do a movie, the first thing I do is tap into the character's clothing and how to make that feel how it’s supposed to feel. Everything from the way you act to the way you feel starts off with what you’re wearing and being comfortable in your clothes and comfortable in who you are.

Watch The Film "Generation Gap" Directed By Kevin Calero.

BET: If you had to predict who your daughter Jagger will take after style-wise, who would it be? You, your wife, your mom or another family member? ER: Well, me and my wife have a lot of the same style. And Ashlee [Simpson] and my mom feel the same a lot about clothes too. They love the same stuff. We kind of all have a vibe that’s like each other. Sometimes, if I can fit in them, I’ll wear Ashlee’s jeans cause I like the real skinny fit. I’m pretty sure Jagger’s going to be a rock star from what I think 'cause she’s got her own vibe and is definitely strong about what she thinks. BET: Any favorite pieces in your wardrobe right now? ER: I have a ton of favorite pieces. I’m all about jackets that pull an outfit together. And I have boots I really love that Ashlee got me for Christmas. They’re like real big combat boots and I love them. I haven’t had combat boots in a long time so I got these and I’m obsessed with them. And I’m literally waiting for these — I don’t know what you call them — they’re kind of like high-waisted pants that the GAP has coming out that I’m dying to wear right now. I’ve already called like everybody saying, “I need to have these pants!” [laughs] I wasn’t wearing them in the shoot but one of the models was wearing them and I was like, “Dude, I’m not leaving until I get these.” BET: What was your style like when you first stepped on scene? Well, about 11 years ago I was shooting ATL which was my first movie. So around that time, it was different. I wasn’t wearing skinny jeans and all that. Baggy was the look. I probably looked like I was just drowning in my clothes. It was an interesting time. BET: What’s next for you? Speaking of ATL, are the sequel rumors true? ER: I don't know if they’re going to shoot ATL 2. I know they’re not shooting it right now. Me and T.I. are really close and Chris Robinson and Dallas Austin…I know they would like to be doing that at some point, which I think would just be really fun to work with that whole cast again. We had such good time. But I have a bunch of stuff I’ve been creating. I just finished this one project, Superstition. And I got some other stuff, and we got the GAP so that’s what I’m excited about. You’ll see some new stuff I’m developing, and music as well. Me and wife are actually doing a duet album now. People haven’t done that in such a long time. You think back to like Sonny and Cher, Marvin and my mom. Back in the day, it was something that people did all the time. It’s kind of bringing that inspiration of love and music into one. BET: That’s exciting. Do you think you and Ashlee have similar music styles? ER: Somewhat, but that’s what's kind of cool about it because we kind of get to feed off each other. Some of the records feel more like the kind of music I’m into and some more like her. She’s put me onto music I’ve never heard before and I’ll do the same with her. So we’ve been tapping into all of those things and it’s been amazing. It’ kind of actually easier to do than our own individual albums because we get to do it together. We don't have to leave each other all the time and we could bring the baby to the recording studio. BET: Will Jagger be making an appearance on the album? ER: Yeah, maybe…I think so.

Watch Evan Ross Talk More About His Gap Campaign

Written by BET Staff